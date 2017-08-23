Classic Pokemon Games On Sale In 3DS Eshop In Europe

Ahead of Pokemon Gold and Silver's re-release on Virtual Console, Pokemon fans in Europe have a chance to pick up the series' original titles at a discount. Nintendo of Europe has announced that Pokemon Red, Blue, and Yellow will be 20% off in the 3DS Eshop for a limited time.

Beginning today, all 3DS players can download the classic Game Boy games for £7.19, down from their normal price of £9. Those who have a Nintendo Account, meanwhile, will save even more on the games, netting a more substantial 36% off instead of 20%.

The classic games will only be on sale until September 4. To get the 36% discount, you'll need to have linked your Nintendo Network ID to your Nintendo Account. Those who've yet to create a Nintendo Account can do so here.

Pokemon Red and Blue originally released in the West in 1998. They were followed by Pokemon Yellow, a third version that featured the same general storyline as the original pair but with elements from the Pokemon anime. Most notably, in this version players begin the adventure with Pikachu, who follows them around in the overworld. They also battle Team Rocket members Jesse and James throughout the course of the game.

The series' proper sequels, Gold and Silver, debuted in 2000 and introduced a number of now-standard elements, including two new Pokemon types (Dark and Steel), Pokemon breeding, and a day/night system. The pair launch in the 3DS Eshop on September 22; Nintendo is also releasing boxed versions of the games in Europe and Japan. Players can transfer any Pokemon they capture in the games to the series' seventh generation titles, Sun/Moon and the upcoming Ultra Sun/Ultra Moon, using the Pokemon Bank service.