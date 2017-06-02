Classic Games Offered Through Switch's Subscription Service Have "New Features"

New details regarding Nintendo's online subscription service for Switch have emerged courtesy of Famitsu (as translated by fansite Nintendo Everything), shedding some more light on the difference between the service's "Classic Game Selection" and Nintendo's Virtual Console program.

In addition to online play and voice chat through a dedicated smartphone app, Nintendo's new online subscription service offers Switch owners "ongoing access" to a catalog of classic titles, such as Super Mario Bros. 3, Balloon Fight, and Dr. Mario, for as long as they have an active subscription. However, it was unclear if this service (tentatively known as Classic Game Selection) would be a replacement for Virtual Console, which allowed players to purchase classic Nintendo games individually, or a different program altogether.

Famitsu reached out to Nintendo for clarification on this topic, and the company confirmed that Classic Game Selection is indeed different from Virtual Console. Unlike typical Virtual Console games, the titles offered through Classic Game Selection contain "new features." Nintendo didn't elaborate any further on what these features may entail, but the company did confirm last night that some classic NES games, like the aforementioned Balloon Fight and Dr. Mario, would support online play. SNES titles are also under consideration.

However, Nintendo still isn't discussing its plans to offer Virtual Console on Switch or what Classic Game Selection means for the service. No classic Nintendo titles are currently available on the console, though the eShop is filled with a growing number of classic Neo Geo games. We reached out to Nintendo for comment on whether Virtual Console games would appear on Switch, and a spokesperson for the company replied, "We have nothing to announce on this topic."

Famitsu also confirmed that your subscription is tied to your individual Nintendo Account rather than the console. Multiple users would each need to pay a subscription to access the service's benefits. You'll be able to subscribe directly through the eShop or by purchasing prepaid cards.

Nintendo's online subscription service for Switch will now roll out sometime in 2018, instead of this fall like the company originally announced. Until then, Switch owners can continue to use online services in titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and the upcoming Arms for free.