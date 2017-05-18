Classic Fantasy Movie The Dark Crystal Returning As Netflix Series

The classic '80s fantasy movie The Dark Crystal is returning to screens as a new Netflix series. It has been announced that a prequel to the film, which was written and co-directed by Muppets creator Jim Henson, has been greenlit by the streaming giant.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will comprise 10 episodes and be overseen by Louis Leterrier, best known for directing Now You See Me and Marvel's The Incredible Hulk. It will be produced by The Jim Henson Company and begins production in the UK this fall. A teaser has been released--check it out below:

The official synopsis reads: "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance returns to the world of Thra with an all new adventure: When three Gelfling discover the secret behind the Skeksis' power, they embark on a journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save the entire world."

In a statement, Lisa Henson, chief executive of The Jim Henson Company, said: "Louis Leterrier is passionate about the world of The Dark Crystal and has an incredible creative vision for the series. He brings this passion to every facet of the production as he leads the talented team of artists and writers that are bringing this entire universe to life.

"Netflix has a deep respect for my father's original work and the many people it inspired. They are the perfect partners to create this next epic chapter in The Dark Crystal story for new fans and the loyal fans who have waited so long for more adventures from this world.”

The original movie was released in December 1982. It was only moderately successful at the time, but was praised by critics and has gone on to gain a cult following.