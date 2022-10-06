Claim 2 Free Games At The Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.

This week's free game at Epic

Rising Hell

From now until October 13 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET, you can claim Rising Hell and Slain: Back from Hell. So, yes, next week will be a big week for games featuring hellish names and settings. Rising Hell is a platforming rogue-lite with fast-paced, challenging combat. Your goal is to escape the depths of hell, so this is a vertically based platformer. Slain: Back from Hell is a side-scrolling action-platformer featuring melee and magical combat. Yes, there are lots of demons in this one, too. Both games also feature heavy metal soundtracks.

Next week's free game at Epic

ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove

Starting October 13, you can claim ToeJam & Early: Back in the Groove. Originally released in 2019, Back in the Groove is an action roguelike with colorful visuals and co-op for up to four players.

Epic Games Store free games list

We're keeping a running list of every free game that Epic users have been able to claim in the past. From AAA hits to indie darlings, Epic has really made its mark with free games. You can even snag these games if you don't have a powerful PC so you can play them if you ever get one. Look at the list below to see the frankly ridiculous list of free games that have been available.

Editor's Note: Article Updated on October 6, 2022