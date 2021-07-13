Civilization VI Anthology Bundle Out Now On Consoles

PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch players can now grab Civilization VI Anthology, a bundle that includes the base game and all of its DLC. In addition, it's currently on a launch-week discount of 30% off.

For seasoned vets and newcomers alike, Civilization games can often have overwhelming amounts of DLC. Civilization VI is no exception: with two big expansions and six additional content packs, there's a lot to keep up on. The Anthology edition bundles together the base game, the Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm expansions, and all six packs from the New Frontier pass. It's worth noting, however, that Red Death, a battle royale-style multiplayer mode, remains PC only.

The game's normal price on consoles is $70, but for the next week you can grab it for an $11 discount on Switch or if you're a PS Plus member or Xbox Live Gold member. The Anthology bundle launched on PC earlier this year and is available on Steam currently for $98.70.

Although it's over four years old now, publisher Firaxis continues to support the game with updates and new content. While the Frontier Pass's content is now all available, the game has received balance updates and gotten new units in the past few months.