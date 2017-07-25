Civilization 6 DLC Introduces Its Next Civ

2K and Firaxis have unveiled the next playable civilization and leader on its way to Civilization VI. The new DLC will introduce Nubia to the mix.

Led by the queen Amanitore, Nubia features the unique Ta-Seti ability. This offer bonus production when creating ranged units, and those units gain experience more quickly in combat. Additionally, mines provide more production than usual when built on strategic resources and more gold when built on luxury resources. Amanitore's unique ability is Kandake of Meroe, providing bonus production when constructing districts, which themselves are improved if a Nubian Pyramid (more on those in a second) is located next to the city center.

Ta-Seti combines nicely with Nubia's unique unit, the Pitati. These are both stronger and faster than the Archer unit that they replace and can be upgraded into the Crossbowman. The civ also has access to a unique tile improvement called the Nubian Pyramid. Masonry is a requirement, and they can only be built on desert, desert hill, and flood plain tiles, but they provide faith and additional bonuses based on the adjacent tiles.

A release date for Nubia was not announced; we only know it's coming "soon" along with a Gifts of the Nile scenario, where you play as Nubia or Egypt and attempt to the control the Nile River. If you own the Digital Deluxe edition of Civ VI, you'll automatically receive the Nubia DLC for free. A price also was not announced, but other civ/scenario packs sell for $5.