Cities: VR Brings Cities: Skylines Experience To Quest On April 28

If you've logged hundreds of hours in Cities: Skylines and think you've seen it all, you are mistaken. You'll literally get to see cities in a whole new way with Cities: VR, coming to Quest 2 later this month.

Featured during the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase on April 20, Cities: VR is an adaptation of Cities: Skylines developed by Fast Travel Games. Using the headset and Quest controllers, you'll be able to make changes to your city by physically grabbing and moving, including placing trees in the exact spot you want them or quickly dropping a building into place. From up high, you still get that "god mode" style seen on other platforms, but looking through the Quest as you move closer to ground level should be a much different experience.

"We've often heard from Cities: Skylines players that they want to be able to view their creations at the street level, and in Cities: VR they will be able to do just that," live producer Linda Kiby Zetterman said in the announcement.

Cities: VR isn't a one-to-one port of the Skylines game, so you should expect some differences if you've played it on other platforms. Prior to this game, Fast Travel Games worked on The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets, Wraith: The Oblivion - Afterlife, and Virtuoso--all three of which are also on Quest.

You won't have to wait much longer to play Cities: VR, as the game hits the Quest 2 on April 28 for $30. Free updates will follow the launch, and there's a 10% preorder discount available now.