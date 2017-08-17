Chun-Li's Weird Face In Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite Seems To Have Been Fixed

Fans were excited to see that a new Marvel vs. Capcom game was on the way when it was first announced. But as we saw more of Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, one thing in particular stuck out--Chun-Li's odd-looking face. This became a source of some consternation, though Capcom eventually pledged to fix it. Based on the latest trailer, it appears to have successfully done so.

As pictured in the screengrab below, we see Chun-Li speak around the 1:11 mark of the new Infinite story trailer. While this is only a cinematic trailer, it does show off a noticeably different look that more closely resembles what we've come to expect from the Street Fighter character. You can use the slider to compare the new and and old looks--the new one is on the left.

At San Diego Comic-Con in July, producer Yoshinori Ono stated, "The development team is hard at work finishing the game for the September 19 release date, and based off the feedback we heard, we are currently making improvements to Chun-Li as well as other Capcom characters. Since the work is still in progress, we don’t have anything final to show you just yet, but stay tuned."

Capcom didn't call any specific attention to the new look in this trailer. It's possible it will show her improved face at Gamescom next week; we know the game will be featured there, as will its newest characters: Ghost Rider, Dormammu, Firebrand, and Jedah. This brings the full launch roster to 30; you can check them all out in our Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite character gallery.