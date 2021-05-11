Chun-Li Spinning Bird Kicks Her Way Into Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid In New Trailer

After announcing the Street Fighter V pack last month, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid has unveiled Chun-Li--aka the Blue Phoenix Ranger--via a new trailer.

The trailer shows the Interpol agent battling against the heroes and villains of the Power Rangers universe with her Chinese Kempo style, with many of her trademark moves on display including the Lightning Kick, Spinning Bird Kick, and her Hoyokusen super move from Street Fighter V.

Chun-Li's Class of '93 alternate costume makes an appearance as well, changing Chun-Li's attire from her Ranger outfit to a shirt and skirt combo worthy of the early 90s high school scene.

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is a three-on-three team-based fighting game starring Rangers and enemies from throughout Power Ranger history. The 25-character roster includes the original Red Ranger Jason, the Green Ranger Tommy, and Goldar from the original Power Rangers TV series, as well as Gia the Yellow Ranger from 2014's Super Mega Force and the Cenozoic Blue Ranger from the 2017 feature film. The game is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and Steam.

The Street Fighter V pack for Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid adds Ryu and Chun-Li to the three-on-three fighting game on May 25. This is not the duo's only guest turn in 2021, as they also appeared as skins in Fortnite in February and as playable characters in the mobile fighter Fist of the North Star LEGENDS ReVIVE in April.