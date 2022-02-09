Chrono Cross Remake The Radical Dreamers Edition Revealed For Nintendo Switch

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition has officially been announced. Revealed at today's Nintendo Direct, the upcoming Switch title is a remaster of the 1999 RPG Chrono Cross, complete with several quality of life changes. In addition to Chrono Cross, the game also includes Radical Dreamers, a text-based adventure game that served as a supplemental title to Chrono Trigger and was originally released on Super Famicom.