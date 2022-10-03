Christian Bale Wanted To Play That Clumsy Stromtrooper In Star Wars Who Hit His Head

Oscar winner Christian Bale has said he always wanted to have a part in a Star Wars film, but not necessarily in a leading role. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Bale said he had his eye on playing the role of a bumbling Stormtrooper, like the one who famously bashed his head on a doorway and just kept going on with the scene.

"All I ever wanted in Star Wars was to be in a Star Wars outfit and hit my head on a door or something as I walked through. The real nerds who watched Star Wars way too many times always knew about that one scene where the Stormtrooper hits his head on the door as he comes through. I wanted to be that guy. That was it," Bale said.

Bale didn't get that role, of course, but would he be open to a potentially more sizable role in a future Star Wars project? You bet he would. Bale is even friends with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, so he has a personal connection, apart from being an A-list actor in his own right.

"If I'm fortunate enough to be more than [a bumbling Stormtrooper], oh man, yeah. What a delight that would be," Bale said. "I've still got the figures from when I was little. I also know Kathy Kennedy very well because she was working with Spielberg when I did Empire of the Sun, and now, she runs the Star Wars universe."

Bale is no stranger to mega-franchises, as he played Batman in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight series. He also has experience in the MCU, recently portraying Gorr the God Butcher in Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder.

Bale will be seen next in David O. Russell's Amsterdam, a film in which he sings alongside Taylor Swift. "Oh man, that was phenomenal," he said of the experience. The movie, which also stars John David Washington and Margot Robbie, opens this Friday, October 7.