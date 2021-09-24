Chris Pratt As Mario Was Predicted By Someone On Twitter A Year Ago

One of the biggest surprises from the September Nintendo Direct was the casting announcements for the Super Mario movie. In particular, people were flummoxed by the news that Chris Pratt will voice Mario. The casting announcement wasn't a surprise to everyone, however, as one person on Twitter actually predicted Pratt's casting more than a year ago.

Twitter user general_sthe laid out their prediction for the Super Mario movie back on May 21, 2020, saying series voice actor Charles Martinet would not play the part and Pratt would instead be the case. In reality, general_sthe absolutely nailed it with their very prescient tweet.

After the news broke on Thursday, general_sthe's tweeted again to voice their dismay that it came true, saying, "I'm so sorry, Charles Martinet. You DESERVED to be voicing Mario in the movie. This character would not be nearly as endearing, lovable, or alive without you."

Martinet isn't being left out completely, however, as he will voice some "surprise cameos" in the upcoming movie.

I'm calling it now, the Mario Bros movie will NOT have Charles Martinet play Mario for no reason and cast someone like Chris Pratt — StheGeneral (@general_sthe) May 21, 2020

I'm so sorry @CharlesMartinet You DESERVED to be voicing Mario in the movie. This character would not be nearly as endearing, loveable, or alive without you — StheGeneral (@general_sthe) September 24, 2021

Pratt has been a fan of Mario since he was a kid, saying recently that getting cast as the plumber is a dream come true. He said he's been working hard on his Mario voice, but it'll still be some time before we get to hear it.

In addition to Pratt, the Mario movie features Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. You can see the full cast so far below.

While people have been caught off-guard by the casting announcement of Pratt and other big-name celebrities for the Mario movie, it's not uncommon for big-budget animated movies to feature casts full of stars you wouldn't necessarily expect.

The Super Mario movie is slated for release in December 2022, so it's still quite far out from release. We still don't know anything about the story or who is directing it, among other things. The film comes from Minions studio Illumination.

Mario Movie Cast:

Chris Pratt as Mario

Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach

Charlie Day as Luigi

Jack Black as Bowser

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

Charles Martinet in "surprise cameos"

The September Nintendo Direct also brought news about Bayonetta 3, Splatoon 3, N64 games for Nintendo Switch, a new Kirby title, and more. Check out GameSpot's Nintendo Direct news roundup to catch up with all the big announcements.