Chorus, Five Nights At Freddy's: Security Breach, And More Top Steam's Highest Grossing December Releases List

While February is just around the corner, Steam is not quite done shining a spotlight on the hardest hitting titles that came to the platform back in 2021. Earlier today, the distribution service officially shared its December 2021 Top Releases list, highlighting Steam's highest grossing games released last month based on their first two weeks of revenue.

According to Steam, nearly half of the games on December's Top Release list either made their debuts into early access or graduated from it. Titles that exited early access include the open-world RPG Sands of Salzaar, which initially released on January 3, 2020, as well as the cooperative shooter GTFO, which debuted on Steam back in December of 2019. Wartales and the tactical first-person shooter Ready or Not are just two of the games now entering early access.

Steam also noted that three of the games on this list--Anvil, Chorus, and Wartales--made an appearance during its Steam Next Fests, which began in 2021 as a means to showcase upcoming releases and has essentially replaced the company's Steam Game Festival. Following the first couple Steam Next Fest, the developers who appeared in the showcase and dished out demos of their upcoming releases reportedly saw a significant increase in game sales--making it not all that surprising that these titles went on to become some of December's highest grossing games. The next Steam Next Fest is scheduled to take place February 21-28, and will include hundreds of new demos and developer livestreams.

In addition to the December Top Releases List, Steam also shared the top five highest grossing DLCs released in December. To absolutely no one's surprise, Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker topped the list, followed by Oxygen Not Included - Spaced Out!, Planet Zoo: Europe Pack, Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack, and theHunter: Call of the Wild - Mississippi Acres Preserve. Below is a full list of Steam's top grossing games of December:

Steam's 20 Highest Grossing Games of December