Chocobo GP, A Final Fantasy-Inspired Kart Racer, Coming Exclusively To Switch in 2022

Chocobo GP, a Final Fantasy kart racing game, is coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch in 2022. Announced during the September Nintendo Direct, Chocobo GP features characters from the Final Fantasy series, all competing in arcade-style kart racer. It also features magical spells from the series as usable items during races.

Players can also upgrade their magic by collecting more of the same type, allowing for more powerful items. Chocobo GP features local and online play, with the ability to do 64-player tournaments in eight-by-eight player brackets. Plus, it has a roller-skating Chocobo, which is adorable. The courses are also themed after different Final Fantasy elements, like Cid's Test Track and the Gold Saucer.

Chocobo GP releases exclusively on Nintendo Switch in 2022.