Chivalry 2 Update Aimed At PC Party Issues Releases Later Today

After a delay earlier this month, a patch for Chivalry 2 aimed at fixing the game's PC party issues, among other things, is releasing today. Update 2.0.1 will be available for players to download starting at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.

The biggest change coming in this patch is a fix to Chivalry 2's PC party systems. To join a multiplayer match together, players have to get into a party. However, since the game launched, that feature hasn't been working as intended. Players would appear offline when they were online or even in-game, requiring some to restart their computers to fix the problem. Today's patch addresses that issue directly. Additionally, parties should no longer be disbanded and sent to the main menu after a match ends anymore.

Consoles aren't being ignored in this patch either. While all platforms should have performance improvements during the Lionspire banner stage and should no longer be negatively impacted by corpses, the Xbox Series S is getting a little something extra. Starting today, the smaller Xbox console will be able to run Chivalry 2 at 60 frames per second as intended.

Today's update doesn't include any word of the game's upcoming map, Galencourt, which was first revealed in a post-launch dev diary this past June. Galencourt, along with another unannounced map, will be added to the game as part of its first content update.

You can find a full breakdown of Chivalry 2's 2.0.1 update down below.

Chivalry 2 2.0.1 Patch Notes

Parties

PC – Fixed an issue with online presence not updating properly which prevented players from joining and getting into games as a party. For example, if a player is invited to join a party but is already in one, you will receive a message stating ‘<Player Name> is already in a party. We expect more improvements in the next update as well.

Fixed an issue where parties dropped out after a match ended and were unintentionally sent back to the main menu

Added a visual indicator that someone in a party cannot be invited to another party

PC – If you are in a match and accept a party invite on PC, you will now be sent to the main menu to join the party

Fixed an issue where a party member was not brought into the game with the game leader when using the server browser

Accepting a party invite while in-game will no longer cover the disconnects prompt with the controls screen

The queue timer will no longer continue to countdown if ownership is transferred from the party leader after starting a matchmaking session

The party member icon will no longer disappear from the scoreboard after being in a party while loading another session from a prior one.

Set party voice playback to use same device output as the game audio

Party members will now see a voice indication in the UI for themselves and other party members when speaking

Performance

The Xbox Series S will now play at the intended 60 frames per second!

Fixed a performance issue where player corpses would negatively impact performance.

Improved overall performance during the Lionspire banner stage

Fixed some movement correction that happened while jumping

Combat/Weapons

Reduced players’ ability to significantly backwards drag before a swing

Fixed an issue where players visually sprinted sideways too much in third-person.

Active riposte and counter durations now continue for remaining duration if attack is feinted/transitions to heavy attack

Fixed attacking queuing issues, so players will now be able to more successfully initiate a follow up parry, attack, or dash

Kick/Jab/Special cooldown is now refreshed when entering Interrupting states

Fixed server movement corrections on dodging and jumping (caused visual jittering to occur for players)

Bandage kits no longer deal damage to teammates. Friendly archers are better at this already!

Fixed an issue where player could get stuck with fists and unable to attack after climbing ladder

Fixed an issue where initiating a combat action immediately after doing a VO line did not work. Get your taunts ready!

Fixed a bug with the Greatsword parry where player collision would not match their position when their parry was broken

Temporarily disabled 1 handed spear to rework animation sets and make it more readable

Added missing impact sounds and impact sparks

Added a cooldown when using a Kick into an attack

Fixed an issue where picking up a damaged constructible would cause it to be invulnerable next time it is placed

Animation

Visually fixed the players feet not moving during a jump and when landing a jump

Fixed sprint turn animation not being in sync between clients in third-person

Fixed animation popping in 1P/3P when cancelling attack into another attack

Fixed an animation break that occurred when attacking right after Parry recovery

Removed sliding that occurred when attacking while strafing forward in third-person

Fixed legs being stuck in idle while moving around and fighting

Fixed animation freezes after getting hit during a heavy slash feint to jab with a shield

Fixed server physics for interrupts not playing animations

Fixed animation stutters with combo to (alt) feint

Crashes/Disconnects

Fixed an Xbox crash that occurred when resuming from a suspended state (while on the Store menu), and when attempting to use save data from an Xbox One X console on an Xbox Series S console

Fixed a PS4/PS5 crash that occurred when loading into the tutorial

Fixed a crash that could occur when dismounting a ladder

Fixed a crash during post-game screen transition

Fixed issue where Crossbowman could get disconnected from server during regular gameplay

Customization

Removed various exploits used to equip locked items

Fixed hair not adjusting to the characters head sizes

Fixed white/grey hair colour not being able to be equipped. (Malric’s grandmother could not be more excited!)

Fixed an issue where female heads would reset to male head

Maps

Added more tickets to the map Fighting Pit. So do what you do best Knights, die more!

Fixed visual issue with large doors in Fighting Pit not visually opening

Removed center spawns in FFA Tournament Grounds for balancing purposes

Fixed an issue where players sometimes missed the initial spawn at the start of a match

UI

Fixed server browser max player counts not displaying correctly

Fixed issue where loadout screen weapon info doesn’t update on class change

Fixed missing voice UI to indicate a party member was talking (speaking icon)

Fixed various flow issues surrounding parties (maintaining party status after a match ends, etc)

Fixed various missing localizations

Audio

Thrown weapon impacts are now using the proper sound sets. They’ll now sound a bit less like an 80s arcade fighter game.

Commander battlecries have been made LOUDER, they may have had too much ale pre-battle

Party voice playback now uses same device output as the game audio

Various audio sound effect mix refinements

Other Changes

Improved matchmaking for PlayStation Users receiving “matchmaking failed” messages

Fixed an issue where teams sometimes started overly imbalanced after a map travel. The Order will have to find some new way to come out on top.

Made tweaks to class, global, and weapon xp requirements

Updated Crown prices across regions

Known Issues List

Top Known Issues

PC: Epic Games Store friends online status may not always be accurate and party invites may fail

Parties made on PC that enter together in server browser will only have the party leader enter successfully

Cross-Platform Parties:

Our team has worked to pivot to review the possibility of providing the feature of cross-platform parties as quickly as possible.

Console-specific issues:

Xbox One: Customization/weapons are loading in late

PlayStation: Asia region users with default controls (O button for Enter and X button for Back) makes most UI inaccessible. Swapping these, so that X is Enter, in your System settings is a workaround.

Gameplay:

Players may experience desync when falling off of the pushable siege ramps

Player sometimes may not sprint from initial spawn (player should stop and start again to fix)

Players during pushable objective stages may teleport briefly

UI:

Alt attack rebinds don’t work specifically on Tournament Grounds

Some players will have global rank 1 appear on the scoreboard despite their rank appearing properly in pause menu

Some keys can’t be bound as expected

Rebinding certain keys will make “Get Up” and “Special Item” binds appear to use controller binds

Customization:

Archer secondary weapon skin does not apply the skin in-game

Items available for purchase by default show “New Item” notifications

Maps:

Rudhelm Siege – Tower Ramp may launch players

Dark Forest – Respawn timers may not be accurate

Gamepad:

Gamepad players may battlecry despite selecting other emotes occasionally

Audio:

Heartbeat audio can get in a state between matches where it persists

Visual:

Dx12 VRS can cause visual artifacting on some maps (Tournament Grounds, for example)

You may have taken notice that certain issues or features were not mentioned in these patch notes. This is due to the development teams continuing to resolve and refine these issues, to ensure they meet the level of quality that you come to expect. With that said, we’d like to provide a general status on some of these items, nonetheless.

Please keep in mind that these items do not constitute everything the team is working on and are always subject to change as the team may pivot as needed during development as priorities change or development ends up taking longer than expected at the onset.