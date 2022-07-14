Chivalry 2 To Add New Tenosian Map And Full Cross-Play Party Social Support

Chivalry 2 developer Torn Banner Studios has released a new developer diary video, a GameSpot exclusive reveal, in which it talks about what's next for the game: new maps, new weapons, and full cross-play party support.

Hippodrome, a new tournament map set in the Tenosian Empire and designed for mounted horse combat, will be coming to the game. A new biome with snow and ice--the perfect backdrop for blood splatters--will also be a new feature. Players can expect more to come as well. In the developer diary, the devs say there are lots of iconic settings and biomes they want to add.

Now Playing: Chivalry 2 Tenosian Invasion Update Developer Diary

A range of new weapons will arrive in future updates: some from Chivalry 1, and others are new, like the Tenosian-inspired weapon Katar. A weapon for a fast combat style, the Katar are like "scissor blades that sit on your hands," one dev muses. The Katar is an actual weapon in real-life and essentially is a dagger with a horizontal grip.

Chivalry 2 will also get full cross-play social support sometime in 2022 at an unknown date. It's a feature that's been highly requested, as cross-platform party matchmaking is currently unavailable. With full social support, players should be able to form parties with friends who play on different platforms.

Chivalry 2 has sold over 2 million copies worldwide, a milestone for the bloody medieval game. You can check out Chivalry 2's roadmap for what's been added so far, and what the team is working on. Chivalry 2 is on PC, Playstation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S.

