Chivalry 2 Cross-Play Closed Beta Goes Live On April 23

Developer Torn Banner Studios has revealed that a cross-play closed beta for its swords and shields multiplayer game Chivalry II will arrive on April 23. PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S participants can try out the 64-player combat of the game, as well as its four base classes that can be expanded into 12 subclasses in the Team Objective mode.

Team Deathmatch and Free-for-all match modes will also be available on the new map The Siege of Rudhelm, and Torn Banner has released videos detailing two of the factions that players can join. The first video is for the Mason Order that wears distinctive red and black colors on the battlefield, and the second video is for the Agatha Knights who have adopted a royal blue and gold color scheme.

The beta will start at 7.30 AM PDT / 10.30 AM EDT on Friday, April 23, and will end at 7.30 PM PT / 10.30 PM ET on Monday, April 26.

Console pre-orders for Chivalry II are now live ahead of its June 8 global launch, with the standard edition costing $40 and the special edition retailing for $50. Pre-order incentives include the Royal Zweihander weapon skin in the standard edition, additional exclusive items in the special edition, and access to the cross-play closed-beta for both versions of the game.

Free cross-generational upgrades from current-gen versions will be supported, if you decide to a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S in the future.