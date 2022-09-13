Chipotle Is Debuting A New Menu Item In A Video Game

Fast food giant Chipotle is adding a new item to its menu, Garlic Guajillo Steak, and it is debuting inside of a video game. Chipotle has partnered with Roblox to add the new steak to the Chipotle Grill Simulator in Roblox.

Today only (September 13), Roblox users and Chipotle Rewards members are the only ones who can order the new protein in real life. Everyone else can order the new menu item tomorrow, September 14.

Anyone who jumps into the Chipotle Grill Simulator on Roblox today will see Chipotle head chef Nevielle Panthaky giving guests a virtual rundown of the new garlic steak. Players can "virtually taste" the protein and earn Burrito Bucks to get cosmetic items for their character inspired by the steak. Everyone who logs into Roblox for this campaign gets a chance to earn a free Garlic Guajillo Steak in real life at Chipotle.

Chipotle head chef Nevielle Panthaky inside Roblox

Garlic Guajillo Steak is Chipotle's new take on steak that combines garlic and guajillo peppers with lime and cilantro. Chipotle calls it a "whole new dimension of steak."

In another promotion, everyone who orders the new steak through the Chipotle app or website will get free delivery September 17-25.

Below is a rundown of how it all works, as written by Chipotle:

Chipotle Grill Simulator

Chipotle Grill Simulator is a new experience located within Chipotle’s Burrito Builder world. Roblox users meet Chef Nevielle and select from a variety of Chipotle uniforms. Users are teleported into Chipotle’s kitchen to cook Garlic Guajillo Steak. The experience starts at the plancha where visitors will need to perfectly grill and season as many steaks as they can before time runs out. Users will then race against the clock to cut as many steaks as they can into tender strips. Finally, chefs in training will need to mix the savory protein with lime and cilantro until they fill the progress bar. After successfully preparing Garlic Guajillo Steak, users will be able to virtually taste the menu innovation with Chipotle’s iconic black fork. A flavor aura will appear, highlighting Garlic Guajillo Steak’s dynamic flavor profile. Users who successfully complete the experience will earn virtual Burrito Bucks and can unlock new exclusive virtual items. 100,000 Roblox users who successfully complete the Chipotle Grill Simulator will earn a free entrée code that can be used on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com or Chipotle.ca to try in real life. Chipotle will drop 25,000 codes at 7am PT and 3pm PT on September 13 and 14.

Chipotle's new Garlic Guajillo Steak

Chipotle is no stranger to out-there promotions to hype its products, as the company previously launched a "water cup" candle that has a lemon scent. It's inspired by customers who ask for a water cup and then "accidentally" fill it with lemonade.