Chewie Checks A Shot In New Star Wars Han Solo Movie Image

While the production of Star Wars movies are usually shrouded in secrecy, the controversial firing of Han Solo spinoff directors Christopher Miller and Phil Lord last month led to much speculation about trouble behind-the-scenes.

Replacement director Ron Howard has been a lot more open since he took over, posting a steady stream of on-set images. While they haven't revealed much, his latest does feature a very familiar Star Wars character checking out a video monitor. Check it out below:

In addition, some eagle-eyed fans have speculated that the image on screen is of two Wookiees getting close to each other. Click here for a zoomed-in version.

Chewbacca is played by Joonas Suotamo in the upcoming movie. Suotamo already played Chewie in 2015's The Force Awakens, standing in for longtime actor Peter Mayhew during action scenes.

Last week, some unofficial behind-the-scenes images from the Han Solo movie were released. They featured Alden Ehrenreich as Solo, Woody Harrelson as a character called Beckett, and an unknown woman, who could be Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke.

The film also stars Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Michael Kenneth Williams. TMZ caught up with Disney CEO Bob Iger recently, and he didn't say one way or the other if the movie will be delayed as a result of the directorial changes. Officially, the Han Solo film is scheduled to come out on May 25, 2018.

The next Star Wars movie is The Last Jedi, which hits theaters in December. A behind-the-scenes promo and series of stylish new posters were revealed at the annual D23 convention this weekend.