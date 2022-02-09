Cherrim Should Now Be Easier To Catch In Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The first post-launch patch for Pokemon Legends: Arceus has fixed an infuriating bug with pokemon Cherrim.

By on

Comments

The first post-launch patch for Pokemon Legends: Arceus has arrived, bringing with it fixes for a number of glitches that have made life difficult for Arceus players. Chief among these: an issue where Cherrim would become uncatchable if it changed forms during a battle has now been fixed.

Prior to the 1.0.2 patch, the cute little cherry Pokemon was proving almost impossible to catch, with players on Reddit saying they spent multiple hours on the attempt, with Cherrim breaking out of Ultra Balls even on 1HP. The game's Japanese support page acknowledged the bug prior to the new patch, saying that Cherrim couldn't be caught if it transformed even once during a battle.

Click To Unmute
  1. The Best Nintendo Direct February 2022 Trailers
  2. No Mario Kart 9 Yet From Nintendo But Old Courses Inbound | GameSpot News
  3. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Trailer | Nintendo Direct
  4. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Trailer | Nintendo Direct 2022
  5. Earthbound Nintendo Switch Online Update | Nintendo Direct February 2022
  6. 20 Dying Light 2 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed
  7. The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story | Announce Trailer
  8. Mario Kart 8 Remastered Courses DLC Trailer | Nintendo Direct February 2022
  9. Triangle Strategy Update Trailer | Nintendo Direct February 2022
  10. Nintendo Switch Sports | Nintendo Direct February 2022
  11. Portal: Companion Collection for Nintendo Switch -- Official Trailer
  12. LIVE A LIVE – Nintendo Direct 2.9.2022 Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Pokémon Legends: Arceus Video Review

Other updates include a fix for an issue where, during offline play, the screen would freeze if players tried to pick up a lost satchel after throwing a ball containing a Pokemon. Another fix stops players from obtaining duplicates of a Pokemon that was only intended to appear once.

Unfortunately, the update seems to have caused another bug with the potential to prevent players from ultimately catching Arceus. As mentioned by players on Reddit and now acknowledged on the Japanese support page, patch 1.0.2 has created an issue where players won't be able to complete the "The Plate of Moonview Arena" mission if they catch Cresselia without talking to Melli first. As this mission is part of eventually unlocking the game's ultimate Arceus encounter, it's a frustrating bug for players to come up against.

The support page has said that this bug will be fixed in the next update, but hasn't specified when that will be. For now, players are encouraged to make sure they talk to Melli before proceeding to try and catch Cresselia.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Pokemon Legends: Arceus
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)