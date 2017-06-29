Check Out This Majora's Mask Armor In Zelda Breath Of The Wild

The next DLC update is due out tonight for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but while you're waiting for it to arrive, you can check out some Amiibo-exclusive armor below modeled after a costume from Majora's Mask.

The most recent Zelda-themed Amiibo were revealed during a Nintendo presentation earlier this year and are modeled after various Links from Majora's Mask, Skyward Sword, and Twilight Princess. The whole batch released on Friday, June 23, but don't be surprised if you didn't hear much about them; the entire set sold out almost immediately. In the US each of the three was a retailer exclusive:

Majora's Mask - Best Buy

Twilight Princes - GameStop

Skyward Sword - Amazon

When used, each Amiibo drops an assortment of helpful consumable items and a chest with a random, more powerful piece of equipment. The Twilight Princess Amiibo can drop pieces of the Twilight Outfit (which was previously available through the Smash Bros. Link Amiibo figure). The Majora's Mask Amiibo has a chance to drop pieces of the Fierce Diety armor set or a Fierce Diety Sword. And the Skyward Sword Amiibo drops pieces of the Skyward Sword outfit or the Goddess Sword.

The Fierce Diety outfit above was a particularly powerful piece of equipment in its original game, Majora's Mask. The armor could only be acquired after the player had collected every other mask in the game, and its destructive fury was only unlocked during the final battle. Fittingly, the special effect for the armor in Breath of the Wild is to increase Link's attack power, similar to the Barbarian Armor. However, if you upgrade each piece of the Fierce Diety outfit to level two, it unlocks the set bonus "Charge Atk. Stamina Up."

For even more Amiibo action, you can see the full list of what every Amiibo unlocks in Breath of the Wild in our guide here. And we'll be digging through the first DLC pack all weekend to help you find all of the secrets.