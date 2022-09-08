Check Out This Game Of Thrones: House Of The Dragon Custom Xbox

Microsoft has created a number of imaginative custom Xbox consoles over the years, and the newest one is perhaps the most impressive and ornate of all. Microsoft created a Game of Thrones-inspired custom Xbox Series S in partnership with HBO to celebrate the launch of the new prequel series, House of the Dragon.

The custom design is themed around the Iron Throne, with the console itself sitting on the throne of swords. The console is emblazoned with the sigil of House Targaryen, and overall, it looks very impressive.

Behold, the House of the Dragon custom Xbox Series S

Microsoft actually first teamed up with HBO for a Game of Thrones custom Xbox years ago in 2016 and then again in 2019 when the original series ended.

The new Game of Thrones custom Xbox isn't being sold commercially, but fans can retweet the official sweepstakes tweet for a chance to win one. The contest runs September 8-October 26.

House of the Dragon debuted on August 21 with a record-breaking series premiere that attracted 20 million viewers. HBO quickly renewed the series for a second season, but there is no word yet on when production may begin or any other particulars about the show.

House of the Dragon begins 176 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and it follows the story of the dragon-centric House Targaryen. The show has been generally well-received so far, though the newest episode contains a CG error that HBO is now fixing.

The next episode of House of the Dragon airs this Sunday, September 11, and it will apparently be a drama-filled installment featuring some kind of "vile accusation." For more, check out a teaser trailer for House of the Dragon episode four.

House of the Dragon is now competing with another high-profile fantasy series, Amazon Studios' The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which picked up 25 million viewers for its first episodes.