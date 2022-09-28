Check Out This Awesome Nintendo Switch Bundle Deal

Although Nintendo Switch launched way back in 2017, the popular console hardly ever sees a worthwhile discount. That’s not the case today, however, as you’ll find a bundle that includes a Switch console and headset for just $270, down from its usual price of $350. Even if you don't care about the headset-- you might have a nicer one already, you're still saving $30 off the list price of a brand-new console.

Nintendo Switch 32GB Console + Nyko Headset $270 (was $350) The discounted bundle is being offered by one of the most trusted sellers on eBay (Antonline), so you can rest easy knowing the deal is legit. Antonline is an authorized Nintendo seller. You’ll also get a money-back guarantee with your purchase to further put your mind at ease. Considering a Switch console alone typically retails for $300, this bundle is all the more enticing when you toss in a free headset. It’s not going to blow you away with its performance, but it’s a nice bonus for the price. See on eBay

Best of all, the bundle is offered as a brand-new product with a full warranty. The seller doesn’t list an end date for the sale, but seeing as over 50 units had already sold at the time of writing, inventory could sell out fast. Be sure to head over and check out the bundle while you can, as this is one of the best prices we’ve seen for the Switch this year.

Looking for a few games or accessories to go with your new console? We’ve put together an extensive roundup of the best Switch games and Switch accessories deals available right now. So if you’re looking for a way to burn the cash you saved with the above bundle, be sure to peruse our list.