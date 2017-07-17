Check Out This Awesome Horizon: Zero Dawn Fan-Made Lego Set

Horizon: Zero Dawn's world is huge, lush, and varied, full of interesting creatures and ruins. In other words, an official Horizon Lego set would be amazing. Although Sony and Lego haven't made this happen yet, one fan took it upon himself to make a Horizon scene out of Legos anyways.

Flickr user Marcel V recently posted a photo of the Horizon set that he created, and it looks awesome. The terrain is complex and diverse--more so than most official Lego sets, and he made sure that it included even little details like Aloy's futuristic bow and more rudimentary outfit. Check it out below.

Interestingly, Marcel V said that he isn't even a huge fan of the game. "Although I'm not into these kind of games, I always enjoy the outstanding artwork," he wrote in the image's caption. "And Horizon: Zero Dawn is just beautiful."

From his Flickr profile, Marcel V is quite an accomplished Lego builder. You should check out the photos of his other creations--the model of the Weasley household from Harry Potter is particularly striking.

In other Horizon news, the game recently received a big update that adds a New Game+ mode and an Ultra Hard mode. In addition, developer Guerrilla Games is working on an expansion called The Frozen Wilds, which is scheduled for release sometime in 2017.