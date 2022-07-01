Check Out This Adorable Kirby Switch Controller

Kirby and the Forgotten land is the best Kirby yet, but what if you want to hold a Kirby while you play a Kirby? The latest Switch controller design from PowerA immortalizes the pink puffball in all his bubblegum glory.

Kirby PowerA Nintendo Switch Wired Controller $28 The wired PowerA Kirby controller includes a design showing Kirby himself against a blue patterned background, with a right grip that transitions to more of a striped pink. The buttons and analog sticks are also a bright pink with white highlights. Like other PowerA controllers, it includes mappable buttons and a 10ft cable. It's licensed by Nintendo, but it isn't wireless like some other PowerA Switch controllers or Nintendo's Pro controller. It priced at $28. See at PowerA

PowerA has made lots of similar Nintendo controllers with designs based on other popular franchises, including Super Mario, Zelda, and Pokemon. The company has also based designs on other characters like Cuphead, including a new Ms. Chalice design from the Cuphead Delicious Last Course expansion.