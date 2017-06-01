Check Out These Thor: Ragnarok Lego Sets

Although Thor: Ragnarok won't be coming to theaters until November 3, those excited for the movie can look forward to the Lego versions of the characters and sets. The Ultimate Battle for Asgard and Thor vs. Hulk: Arena Clash are the two upcoming sets Lego available on August 1 in the US.

The Ultimate Battle for Asgard set, as seen above, comes with six figures: Thor, Bruce Banner, Valkyrie, Hela, and two Berserkers. In addition, there is a buildable Fenris wolf figure. The main attraction for the set is the Commodore spaceship. The set costs $50.

The Thor vs. Hulk: Arena Clash set--which is the site of the gladiator battle where Thor reunites with Hulk in the trailer--contains five figures: Thor, Loki, Hulk, Grandmaster, and a Sakaarian Guard. The arena has a sliding gate and a throne for Grandmaster. The $60 set also includes a few extra accessories.

Thor: Ragnarok --the final Marvel film of the year--is coming to theaters on November 3. It stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeff Goldblum. You can check out the hilarious teaser for the upcoming movie here.