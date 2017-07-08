Check Out These Sick Destiny 2 Armor Designs

If you're looking for your next great armor build, Destiny 2 might just be your answer. Just like what was done with Destiny, Bungie has created an art reference portal with artists and cosplayers in the community in mind.

Bungie's community manager "Cozmo" says the reference portal was done by fan's request after the announcement of the game in May. The portal, which can be found here, will be the future home to all of the game's reference art, from armor to weapons and everything in-between.

Right now, the portal only has armor references for the Titan, Hunter, and Warlock classes, which can be seen above. Each class has their own distinct colors and styles, and we're loving the finer details of these "Parade Armor" designs. If you look closely enough, these armor sets can also bee seen in action in the recently released Destiny 2 beta trailer.

Destiny 2's beta is only open to those who have pre-ordered the title and will include access to the game's first mission "Homecoming," new multiplayer mode Countdown, all three sub classes, and more. It begins July 18 on PS4 and Xbox One, and late August on PC.

For all things Destiny 2, be sure to check out our game hub to keep up with the latest news and features. Destiny 2 launches on September 6 on PS4 and Xbox One, and October 24 on PC.