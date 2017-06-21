Check Out These New Mario-Themed Bags
A line of Mario-inspired bags and accessories are coming from LeSportsac this fall.
Nintendo's recent collaboration with Japanese clothing company Uniqlo resulted in a line of stylish t-shirts inspired by Nintendo franchises such as The Legend of Zelda and Pokemon. Now the company has partnered with LeSportsac for a collection of Mario-themed bags and accessories.
The LeSportsac X Nintendo line encompasses tote bags, backpacks, pouches, and other accessories inspired by Nintendo's iconic mascot. The collection features "two unique designs" created specifically for this collaboration. The first, Power-Up Burst, is a collage of the classic power-ups and enemies Mario encounters on his adventures in the Mushroom Kingdom. The second print, Mario Travel, features Mario-themed postcards, luggage tags, and passport stamps on a red background. You can take a look at photos of the bags below.
Other items in the LeSportsac X Nintendo collection include a round Piranha Plant pouch, a pouch that resembles the original Game Boy, and a cosmetic bag adorned with Fire Flowers and Stars. Each item features a Mario coin as a zipper.
The LeSportsac X Nintendo collection launches in Japan on July 19 and in the US and other countries this fall. Prices for the bags and accessories have not been announced yet.
Join the conversation