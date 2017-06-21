Check Out These New Mario-Themed Bags

Nintendo's recent collaboration with Japanese clothing company Uniqlo resulted in a line of stylish t-shirts inspired by Nintendo franchises such as The Legend of Zelda and Pokemon. Now the company has partnered with LeSportsac for a collection of Mario-themed bags and accessories.

The LeSportsac X Nintendo line encompasses tote bags, backpacks, pouches, and other accessories inspired by Nintendo's iconic mascot. The collection features "two unique designs" created specifically for this collaboration. The first, Power-Up Burst, is a collage of the classic power-ups and enemies Mario encounters on his adventures in the Mushroom Kingdom. The second print, Mario Travel, features Mario-themed postcards, luggage tags, and passport stamps on a red background. You can take a look at photos of the bags below.

Other items in the LeSportsac X Nintendo collection include a round Piranha Plant pouch, a pouch that resembles the original Game Boy, and a cosmetic bag adorned with Fire Flowers and Stars. Each item features a Mario coin as a zipper.

The LeSportsac X Nintendo collection launches in Japan on July 19 and in the US and other countries this fall. Prices for the bags and accessories have not been announced yet.