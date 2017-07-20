Check Out These Life-Sized DC Statues, Including Justice League, From Comic-Con

The biggest comic convention of the year is happening in San Diego this weekend, and the DC Comics booth has some cool statues of the members of the upcoming Justice League movie and a Batman: The Animated Series-styled Harley Quinn. Check them out below.

Justice League will drop in November, and its first trailer was revealed in May. Each of the members-- Aquaman, Batman, Cyborg, Flash, and Wonder Woman--are featured in the center of the booth in glass cases.

In addition, DC is helping celebrate the 25th anniversary of Batman: The Animated Series, which first aired in September of 1992. The beloved character Harley Quinn made her first appearance on this show, and since then, has become one of DC's most popular characters, appearing most recently in the film Suicide Squad.

If you thought this was awesome, check out the Batmobile replica that appeared at the Mattel booth. Keep it tuned to GameSpot and GameSpot Universe for more from the convention floor at San Diego Comic Con!