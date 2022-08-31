Check Out These Huge New Xbox Store Sales
Dozens of open-world games, Series X-optimized titles, RPGs, and strategy games are on sale at the Xbox Store.
The Xbox Store currently has three major sales running, spanning dozens of games and DLC packs with discounts up to 75% off or more. Each of the sales cover a specific company or category, including open world games, games optimized for Xbox Series X|S, and titles from the publisher Paradox.
The Xbox Store's open-world sale offers discounts on meaty time sinks like the stealth-action sandbox Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain and its standalone prequel, Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes, as well as the epic sci-fi RPG Mass Effect Legendary Edition plus Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2 amid dozens of others. While most of the 64 games in the Xbox Store’s Open World sale are for Xbox One and Series X|S, there are even backwards compatible Xbox 360 titles like Assassin’s Creed II on sale, too.
If you’re looking specifically for games that can show off your Series X|S’s powerful hardware, the "Optimized for Next Gen sale" is worth a look. There’s a wide variety of genres represented, too. Shooter fans can catch up on the likes of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Rainbow Six Siege, and Far Cry 6. RPG diehards can grab Yakuza Like A Dragon: Hero Edition, Tales of Arise , and Diablo II: Resurrected for cheap. Then there’s Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Scarlet Nexus, and Devil May Cry 5 for action fans--and that’s just a brief selection of the 97 titles included in the Optimized for Next Gen sale.
Finally, the Paradox sale features over 79 titles from the publisher’s strategy- and RPG-packed catalog, such as Stellaris: Console Edition, Empires of Sin, and Pillars of Eternity: Complete edition among many others, plus tons of discounted DLC packs and bundles for all of their games.
Pop over to the Xbox Store to see the entire lineup for each of the current sales or check the list below for our picks of the best deals from all three.
Best deals on Xbox Store:
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall Premium Edition -- $22.49 ($
90)
- Batman: Arkham Knight -- $4 ($
20)
- Battlefield 2042 -- $35 ($
70)
- Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition
- Call of Duty: Vanguard - Ultimate Edition -- $50 ($
100)
- Chorus -- $12 ($
40)
- Cities: Skylines -- $10 ($
40)
- Code Vein -- $12 ($
60)
- Crash bandicoot 4: It's About Time -- $30 ($
60)
- Dead by Daylight -- $12 ($
30)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition -- $20 ($
40)
- Dragon Age: Inquisition -- Game of the Year Edition -- $8 ($
40)
- Diablo II: Resurrected -- $24 ($
40)
- Empire of Sin -- $10 ($
40)
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition -- $32 ($
80)
- Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition -- $19.79 ($
60)
- Gears Tactics -- $13.19 ($
40)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition -- $15 ($
30)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice -- $7.49 ($
30)
- Hitman 3 -- $21 ($
60)
- Hitman Trilogy -- $35 ($
100)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition -- $25 ($
100)
- Just Cause 4 - Complete Edition -- $14 ($
70)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy -- $30 ($
60)
- Mass Effect Andromeda - Deluxe Recruit Edition -- $10 ($
40)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition -- $24 ($
60)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience -- $6 ($
30)
- Metro Exodus -- $7.49 ($
30)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor - Game of the Year Edition -- $5 ($
20)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War -- $7.49 ($
50)
- Mortal Kombat 11 -- $10 ($
50)
- One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition -- $13.49 ($
90)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 -- $24 ($
60)
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition -- $12.49 ($
50)
- Prison Architect -- $7.49 ($
30)
- Scarlet Nexus -- $18 ($
60)
- Star Wars: Squadron s -- $10 ($
40)
- Tales of Arise -- $30 ($
60)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next-Level Edition -- $
46.89($ 70)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition -- $40 ($
100)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle -- $25 ($
50)
- Stellaris: Console Edition - Deluxe Edition -- $15 ($
60)
- Surviving Mars -- $9 ($
30)
- Surviving the Aftermath -- $21 ($
30)
- Watch Dogs: Legion -- $15 ($
60)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon - Hero Edition -- $25 ($
70)
