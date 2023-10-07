Check Out These Early Prime Day Deals On Amazon Devices
Save on Amazon's tablets, TVs, streaming devices, smart speakers, and more.
A bunch of Amazon devices are on sale ahead of Amazon's October Big Deal Days event next week (basically Prime Day Round 2), including discounts on Fire TVs, Kindle tablets, Amazon smart home devices, and more. You can save quite a bit on some of these deals.
For example, the Ring Video Doorbell is down to just $56 (normally $100), and many other Ring devices are discounted by up to 50%. Kindle ereaders are up to 22% off while select Fire Tablets are as much as half off. There are also some great deals on Echo Smart speakers, with some models up to 70% off. It's also a great chance to pick up a 55-inch Amazon Fire QLED 4K TV for just $440 (normally $600).
Check out more deals at the links listed below, and be sure to keep tabs on our Prime Day coverage for updates on the best deals happening October 10-11.
Amazon Device Deals
- Save up to 50% on Ring Doorbell devices
- Up to 50% off Blink Smart Home Doorbells and Cameras
- 50% off Amazon Fire Tablets
- Save up to 54% on Fire TV Streaming Devices
- 70% off Echo Smart Speakers and Smart Home Bundles
- Save as much as 46% on Select Smart Fire TVs
- 66% off Echo Smart Home devices
- Up to 50% off Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi router and systems
- 36% discounts on Amazon Fire 4K Smart TVs
- Kindle e-readers are up to 22% off
- Up to 27% off Amazon Fire TV QLED
- Save up to 58% on Amazon Kids Devices and Kids Tablet Bundles
- 48% off Amazon Smart Home Devices
