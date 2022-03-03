Check Out These Cute Toy Story Tamagotchis, Available To Preorder Now

Tamagotchis aren't quite as popular as they were a few decades ago, but the company is still around churning out adorable handheld toys. In fact, two new Toy Story-inspired products are now up for preorder, letting you take Buzz Lightyear, Woody, and the rest of the Toy Story crew with you on all of your adventures.

Like all Tamagotchis before it, you'll need to pay close attention to your pets (in this case, toys) if you want them to stick around. Neglect them for too long, and they end up being sold at a yard sale.

The quirky egg-shaped toy might seem like a relic from another era, but nostalgic fans of Toy Story should take a few moments to check out the Tamagotchi listing on Amazon. There's also a short trailer from Bandai promoting the upcoming releases--although you might need some help with the translation.