Check Out These Cute Toy Story Tamagotchis, Available To Preorder Now
Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang are getting the Tamagotchi treatment.
Tamagotchis aren't quite as popular as they were a few decades ago, but the company is still around churning out adorable handheld toys. In fact, two new Toy Story-inspired products are now up for preorder, letting you take Buzz Lightyear, Woody, and the rest of the Toy Story crew with you on all of your adventures.
Toy Story x Tamagotchi Nano
$20
The Toy Story x Tamagotchi Nano preorders are listed on Amazon for $20 with a release date of July 13. Two colorways are available (Blue or White), but both offer the same mini-games, characters, and secrets to discover. Each Tamagotchi includes three mini-games that can be played to unlock new toys, and you'll have 17 different characters to play with (such as Buzz, Woody, and Forky)--along with two secret characters that you'll need to uncover as you play.
Like all Tamagotchis before it, you'll need to pay close attention to your pets (in this case, toys) if you want them to stick around. Neglect them for too long, and they end up being sold at a yard sale.
The quirky egg-shaped toy might seem like a relic from another era, but nostalgic fans of Toy Story should take a few moments to check out the Tamagotchi listing on Amazon. There's also a short trailer from Bandai promoting the upcoming releases--although you might need some help with the translation.
