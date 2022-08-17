Check Out These Cheap New Steam Game Bundles At Fanatical

Fanatical loves to offer PC game bundles, and it’s going all out for the last full month of summer. Three new bundles are up for grabs, one of which gets you nearly $80 worth of products for just five bucks and another that lets you pick up 10 mystery games for $7. Here’s a closer look at three of the newest bundles at Fanatical.

Summer Mystery Bundle

If you’re feeling lucky, consider checking out the Summer Mystery Bundle. This is giving you a chance to score 10 Steam keys for $7, although all games are a mystery. Fanatical notes that both AAA and indie gems are included in the random mystery bundle, but there’s no telling what you’ll get until you make a purchase and pick up your keys. If $7 seems a bit steep, you can modify the number of games in the bundle all the way down to a single mystery key for $1. GameSpot's commerce editor Steven Petite purchased the 10-game bundle and snagged some notable games, including Monster Sanctuary, The Escapes, and Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair.

Hidden Gems Bundle 9

Not in the mood for surprises? Then take a closer look at the Hidden Gems Bundle 9, which offers $79 worth of games for $5. Five titles are included in the bundle:

Crown Trick

The Beast Inside

Terminus: Zombie Survivors

Discolored

Sheepo

Crown Trick is the standout of the pack (thanks to a gorgeous art style and engaging turn-based gameplay), but all five are fun games that were largely overlooked at launch. If you're into metroidvanias, Sheepo is a fun and unique platformer that falls into that popular sub-genre.

Build Your Own Summer Bundle 2022

The last bundle is letting you piece together your own collection of games. Three tiers are offered (one game for $1, five games for $3, 10 games for $5), and you’ll get to choose from a catalog of 16 titles that includes Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, Through the Woods, Internet Café Simulator, Deadly Days, and other interesting indies.