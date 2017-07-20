Check Out The First PS4/Xbox One Trailer For Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen

Back in May, Capcom quietly announced that it is bringing Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Today, the company shared the first Japanese trailer for the upcoming port.

Originally released for PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2012, Dragon's Dogma is an open-world fantasy RPG with elements reminiscent of Monster Hunter, Skyrim, and Dark Souls. Its most distinctive feature was its unique "pawn" system, which allowed players to recruit other player avatars as AI-controller party members. Dark Arisen is an enhanced and expanded version of the original, with a number of new items, weapons, and improvements. It's most signification addition, however, was an entirely new area to explore called Bitterblack Isle. This version was later ported to PC in 2016.

Capcom announced the PS4 and Xbox One port to commemorate the series' fifth anniversary. While the new trailer is entirely in Japanese, it still gives fans an extended look at the game's combat and monstrous enemies. You can watch the full trailer above.

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen is slated to arrive for PS4 and Xbox One this fall. The original game was well-received when it first released; in GameSpot's Dragon's Dogma review, critic Kevin VanOrd awarded the game 8/10 and said of it: "Dragon's Dogma is many things: a flawed classic, an exciting disaster, a triumphant mess. One thing it isn't is a generic rehash. Dragon's Dogma will remain with you, frustrations and victories alike, when your memories of other games have long since faded."