Check Out The Assassin's Creed Origins Trailer From Gamescom 2017

Today during it's Gamescom 2017 presentation, Microsoft debuted a new cinematic trailer for Assassin's Creed Origins. The video showcased historical figures that will appear in the game, including Ptolemy and Cleopatra.

In a recent interview with GameSpot, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillamot mentioned having stuck a deal with Microsoft to make the Xbox One X one version of Assassin's Creed Origins the best console version available. "We did a deal with Microsoft on Assassin's Creed: Origins," said Guillemot, "which is taking really good advantage of the power of the machine."

Assassin's Creed Origins is the first game in the series since 2015's Assassin's Creed Syndicate, and will release on October 27, 2017 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.