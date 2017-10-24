Check Out Switch Version Of Payday 2 Running In Both Portable And Tabletop Modes

With all the buzz surrounding Switch versions of Wolfenstein 2 and Doom, it's understandable if you forgot about another popular FPS coming to the console. Developer Overkill announced a Switch port of Payday 2 way back in April, and since then has been relatively silent about its progress. Today, however, it gave an update on the game, showing it running on Switch in portable mode.

The video also reveals a couple of new details about the port. First, the developer shows it running in both of Switch's undocked modes, portable and tabletop. We also learn that the game will feature a new interface and touchscreen support on the platform. Finally, there'll be a "special treat" for Switch players when the game launches. You can check out the video below.

The game was scheduled for launch this winter, although Overkill hasn't specified any more than that. However, the studio did reiterate the winter release window in the video.

Payday 2 was originally released back in 2013 for PS3, Xbox 360, and PC. It made its way to PS4 and Xbox One in 2015. Overkill is also currently working on a VR version of the game, which is getting a beta test next month. You can check out its trippy 360-degree website here.