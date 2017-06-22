Check Out Street Fighter 5's Three New School DLC Costumes Coming Next Week

If you've been waiting for some new Street Fighter V costumes, there's some good news for you today. There are three new costumes heading to the game next week, and they expand the School line of outfits. R. Mika, Nash, and Ibuki are receiving school uniforms on June 27, Capcom announced on its blog.

These three new costumes make a total of six school outfits: Chun-Li, Ryu, and Juri all received them in an earlier update. You can see a gallery of R. Mika, Nash, and Ibuki in their new costumes below.

When they go live next week, you can grab them for $4 each on the PlayStation Store or Steam.

The game has received a bunch of new costumes in the past couple of months; in early May, Capcom released the Battle Costume bundle that includes 16 outfits. Highlighting the bunch is the Hot Ryu outfit. You can see that and the other costumes here. You can also see Street Fighter V's Work DLC Costumes here.

In addition, we learned recently that Capcom and Bandai Namco, the developers of Street Fighter and Tekken, respectively, have entered into an agreement to share matchmaking tech. They've both struggled with online connectivity problems with their recent releases, and this deal is designed to help improve the user experience and to accelerate production on future titles.