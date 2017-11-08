  1. Star Wars Battlefront 2 Early Access First Mission, Multiplayer, and Loot Crates
Feature Article

Check Out Star Wars Battlefront 2's First Single-Player Campaign Mission

  • Feature
Comments

See what Iden Versio gets up to early in Battlefront II's story mode.

by on

Star Wars Battlefront II doesn't release for another week, but thanks to EA and Origin Access, a good chunk of the game is now playable on Xbox One and PC. Battlefront II's entire multiplayer component is playable now, as are the first three story chapters (though you're limited to 10 hours of gameplay total in this trial version). If you're eager to see what awaits in the single-player and don't subscribe to EA/Origin Access--or you're on PS4, where that's not even an option--we've got a full gameplay playthrough of the first mission for you to check out above, with the second and third missions on the way.

The absence of a single-player campaign in DICE's 2015 Battlefront game was often cited as one of its major flaws. For Battlefront II, the studio has crafted a full-fledged story mode that tells an original narrative set between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. Players assume the role of Iden Versio, the leader of an Imperial special forces group called the Inferno Squad.

As you can see in the video above, which shows the first mission, she starts out as a captive of the Rebels and has to escape before getting on with the rest of her mission. Although she is the primary playable character, you'll sometimes control others--for instance, a good portion of the first mission has you attempting to break Versio out of jail as her droid companion. The second mission picks up just before the end of Return of the Jedi, as the Battle of Endor is ongoing. We'll have footage of that and the third chapter soon.

You can see what else awaits in the early portion of the game in our videos. According to an estimate from DICE, you can expect the full Battlefront II campaign to take anywhere from 5-8 hours to complete. If you're more interested in multiplayer, the EA/Origin Access trial offers all of that, and we've got plenty of gameplay for you to check out, including new Battlefront II multiplayer maps, a Tatooine Easter egg, and more.

Star Wars Battlefront II releases on November 17 for PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Pre-ordering the Deluxe edition gets you in three days early, regardless of platform.

Filed under:
Star Wars Battlefront II
PC
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
    Chris Pereira

    Chris Pereira

    Chris Pereira is GameSpot's news editor. He likes Twin Peaks, The X-Files, and serial commas more than you.
    More News