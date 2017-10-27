Check Out Spooky Teaser For X-Men Horror Spin-Off New Mutants

The first trailer for the upcoming X-Men spin-off The New Mutants was released earlier this month. It confirmed that the film would be much more of a horror movie than standard superhero fare, and it has now been followed by an intriguing new teaser.

The promo appeared on the movie's official Twitter feed. It is very short and doesn't reveal anything more about the film, but it certainly helps to reinforce the spooky mood. Check it out below:

The New Mutants is released on April 13, 2018. It stars Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Anya Taylor-Joy (Split), Henry Zaga (13 Reasons Why), and Alice Braga (Elysium). It's directed by Josh Boone, who previously helmed the hit teen drama The Fault in Our Stars.

In an interview last week, Boone revealed that the movie could kick-start a trilogy of scary X-Men movies. "We brought it to Fox as a trilogy of films, really all based on that long run by [Marvel writer Bill] Sienkiewicz, and kind of incorporates some stuff from later issues in the '80s," he told Collider. "These are all going to be horror movies, and they're all be their own distinct kind of horror movies. This is certainly the 'rubber-reality' supernatural horror movie. The next one will be a completely different kind of horror movie.

"Our take was just go examine the horror genre through comic book movies and make each one its own distinct sort of horror film. Drawing from the big events that we love in the comics."

In related news, it was reported this week that a movie based on the character of X-23 could also happen. Director James Mangold confirmed that he was working on a script about the teen mutant, aka Laura Kinney, who featured in this year's Logan.