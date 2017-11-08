Check Out Six New Star Wars: Battlefront 2 Maps In This Gameplay Footage

Star Wars Battlefront 2 - 6 New Maps You Haven't Seen
Star Wars: Battlefront II launches later this month, and it's going to have quite a bit more content than the first game. Today, we've got a good look at six multiplayer maps, including those set on Kashyyyk, Tatooine, Hoth, and Endor.

Check out GameSpot's new gameplay video above to see the six new maps in action. Those outlined above all feature Galactic Assault and two other modes, but you'll also get to see Starfighter Assault on Endor Death Star Debris and Unknown Regions: Resurgent Class Star Destroyer. If that's not enough, check out a full Strike match on Kashyyyk and see some killstreaks on Kamino.

Battlefront II's official release date is November 17 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, but the game is playable starting today for EA/Origin Access subscribers. In other news about Battlefront II, EA made some big changes to the game's loot crate system in the wake of feedback from the beta.

