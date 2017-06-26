Check Out Rampage Star Dwayne Johnson's Terrible Schwarzenegger Impression

Dwayne Johnson might be one of the biggest action stars in the world, but he can't deliver a one-liner like Austrian icon Arnold Schwarzenegger. Johnson is currently shooting the arcade game adaptation Rampage and gave his best Arnie impression a try. The results aren't good, but Johnson still posted the result on Instagram and added a few words about what an inspiration Schwarzenegger has been. Watch the video below:

Rampage is set for release on April 20, 2018. It's directed by Brad Peyton, who also worked with Johnson on the 2015 disaster hit San Andreas. The movie co-stars Naomie Harris (Skyfall), Malin Akerman (Watchmen), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead), and Joe Manganiello (True Blood).

In May, Johnson revealed some plot details in typically light-hearted style. "I head up an anti-poaching unit out of Rwanda," he said. "My best friend is a rare albino gorilla named George. Very bad people infect George, an alligator, and a wolf with a serum. All three animals grow at an unprecedented rate. Their size, speed, agility, and violent aggression is off the charts.

"They go on a deadly rampage and want to destroy the world. George not happy. Me not happy. When animals like you, they lick you. When they don't like you, they kill you. I will hunt down the bad people who did this to my best friend. And when I find them, I will not lick them."

Rampage was originally released in arcades back in 1986 before being ported to more than a dozen other platforms--it has appeared on everything from the Commodore 64 to the PS2. There have also been a number of sequels produced. However, by the time the movie comes out, it will have been more than a decade since the last of these, Total Destruction, was released.