Check Out Rampage Star Dwayne Johnson's Terrible Schwarzenegger Impression
"Nailed it."
Dwayne Johnson might be one of the biggest action stars in the world, but he can't deliver a one-liner like Austrian icon Arnold Schwarzenegger. Johnson is currently shooting the arcade game adaptation Rampage and gave his best Arnie impression a try. The results aren't good, but Johnson still posted the result on Instagram and added a few words about what an inspiration Schwarzenegger has been. Watch the video below:
Nailed it. Enjoy me completely butchering my best @schwarzenegger impersonation while rehearsing on set of #Rampage. When I was a kid Arnold was one of my heroes. And when I first started in Hollywood, he was one of the biggest stars on the planet and was so supportive and welcoming to me, when he didn't have to be. First time we had dinner he said, "You can take the brass ring to places it's never been before" in his iconic accent which clearly I suck at. 15 long hard working years later, here I am. Grateful. This one's for you brother. #YoBigDawg #OnSet #Rampage 💪🏾
Rampage is set for release on April 20, 2018. It's directed by Brad Peyton, who also worked with Johnson on the 2015 disaster hit San Andreas. The movie co-stars Naomie Harris (Skyfall), Malin Akerman (Watchmen), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead), and Joe Manganiello (True Blood).
In May, Johnson revealed some plot details in typically light-hearted style. "I head up an anti-poaching unit out of Rwanda," he said. "My best friend is a rare albino gorilla named George. Very bad people infect George, an alligator, and a wolf with a serum. All three animals grow at an unprecedented rate. Their size, speed, agility, and violent aggression is off the charts.
"They go on a deadly rampage and want to destroy the world. George not happy. Me not happy. When animals like you, they lick you. When they don't like you, they kill you. I will hunt down the bad people who did this to my best friend. And when I find them, I will not lick them."
Rampage was originally released in arcades back in 1986 before being ported to more than a dozen other platforms--it has appeared on everything from the Commodore 64 to the PS2. There have also been a number of sequels produced. However, by the time the movie comes out, it will have been more than a decade since the last of these, Total Destruction, was released.
