Check Out Playerunknown's Battlegrounds' Upcoming DLC Skins

There are new skins coming to Playerunknown's Battlegrounds coming on August 3, so you'll soon have several more options for customizing your character. However, you'll have to pay to get access to some of them.

All of the skins are inspired by Battle Royale, the film that features a competition structured much like PUBG. They come in three crates, each of which can be bought with in-game currency. The first two contain one skin each (along with other cosmetics) and can be opened for free. The third, however, contains five skins, and it requires a key to unlock. You can buy this key for $2.50.

Developer Bluehole says that the proceeds from sales of the key will partly go toward funds for the organization and prize pool for PUBG's first big tournament at Gamescom; part of the proceeds will also be given to charity. You can read more about the tournament here.

This group of skins is meant to be a first taste of a larger cosmetic system that Bluehole plans to implement following the game's full launch. "We're aware that many of you want new in-game skins to further customize your character," the developer stated in a Steam post. "While we won't be rolling out the full system until we move out of early access, we would like to provide more content as well as test the basic crate and key system we want to implement in the final version of the game."

The addition of paid cosmetics comes sooner than Bluehole has said in the past; previously, it has said that it wouldn't implement it until the game leaves Early Access. However, in an interview with GameSpot, the developer explained that it might need to roll out the system early to test it.

Battlegrounds' next big update comes on August 3, as well, and it adds dedicated first-person servers. Bluehole is also patching in a field-of-view slider for the first-person perspective and a new rifle.

If you've been looking forward to trying out the new maps that are in development for the game, you'll have to wait a while longer: Bluehole said recently that the maps are still early, and it'll take several more months before they're playable.