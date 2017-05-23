Check Out New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Cast Images

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now less than seven months away, and the latest issue of Vanity Fair has a major behind-the-scenes feature on the movie. The different magazine covers have been released in advance, and they showcase the film's main characters, including the late Carrie Fisher and new star Kelly Marie Tran, who plays Rose. Check them out in the gallery below:

Last week, the movie's big twists were teased in a new promotional ad for the Japanese release. While the ad didn't reveal much, it did mention that the film would contain a "shocking truth."

The first trailer for The Last Jedi was released in April, alongside this stylish first poster. In addition, a promotional image for the upcoming Battlefront II game revealed a new look for both Rey and Kylo Ren.

The Last Jedi stars Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Laura Dern, Domhnall Gleeson, Carrie Fisher, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, and Andy Serkis. It hits theaters on December 15, 2017.