Check Out New Photos Of Overwatch's $450 D.Va Statue

Blizzard recently announced a high-end statue of Overwatch's D.Va, and it was on display for attendees at last weekend's Anime Expo.

The statue, which is slated for delivery in the fourth quarter of this year, costs $450 and is available for pre-order on Blizzard's website. See close-up photos below.

Blizzard has now released four high-end Overwatch statues: Tracer, Reaper, Widowmaker, and now D.Va.

In other Overwatch news, today's PTR update added Doomfist, the next playable hero, as well as other changes.