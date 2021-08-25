Halo Infinite Pre-Orders Humankind Review Halo Themed Series X Opening Night Live Halo Infinite Release Date Warzone Patch Notes
Login / Sign Up

Check Out New Gameplay Of Horizon's Aloy In Genshin Impact

A new gameplay trailer during Gamescom showed off Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn in Genshin Impact.

By on

Comments

Aloy is coming to Genshin Impact for PS4 and PS5 players on September 1, but MiHoYo and PlayStation have shared a gameplay trailer. Aloy uses a bow and an ice grenade to fight enemies in the trailer that premiered at Gamescom Opening Night Live.

Aloy is going to be a five-star ice-powered character and will be free to all players who have reached adventure level 20. Aloy will be available on September 1 for PlayStation players and will come later to the mobile and PC. It was also announced that Genshin Impact will have a concert celebrating its one-year anniversary on October 3.

Horizon Forbidden West also made an appearance at Gamescom, where the game's director revealed that it will be releasing on February 18, 2022. It was also announced that a 60fps patch for Horizon Zero Dawn on PS5 is available now.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Genshin Impact
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
PC
Mobile
Gamescom
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)