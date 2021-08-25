Check Out New Gameplay Of Horizon's Aloy In Genshin Impact

Aloy is coming to Genshin Impact for PS4 and PS5 players on September 1, but MiHoYo and PlayStation have shared a gameplay trailer. Aloy uses a bow and an ice grenade to fight enemies in the trailer that premiered at Gamescom Opening Night Live.

Aloy is going to be a five-star ice-powered character and will be free to all players who have reached adventure level 20. Aloy will be available on September 1 for PlayStation players and will come later to the mobile and PC. It was also announced that Genshin Impact will have a concert celebrating its one-year anniversary on October 3.

Horizon Forbidden West also made an appearance at Gamescom, where the game's director revealed that it will be releasing on February 18, 2022. It was also announced that a 60fps patch for Horizon Zero Dawn on PS5 is available now.