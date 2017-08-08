Check Out NBA 2K18's First Gameplay Trailer

NBA 2K18 is coming up soon, but until now 2K hasn't shown the game in action at all. Today, the company released a new trailer that gives a first look at what you can expect from NBA 2K18's gameplay.

The video highlights the game's art style, with developers explaining how the look of the players has changed since last year's release. The team has redone the body system, rebuilt faces "from scratch," and added small details like scars and faded tattoos. Check it out below.

Apparently, the studio went to some extreme lengths to be as accurate as possible. For example, developers were sent to the NBA headquarters to "laser scan" all uniforms and 200 different pairs of shoes.

2K also announced that it's bringing back the Prelude mode that originally appeared alongside NBA 2K17. The Prelude is a free download that is meant to begin your career mode in the full game. The Prelude launches on September 8.

NBA 2K18 will be released on September 19 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS3, and Xbox 360. However, if you pre-order the game, you'll get to play it four days early, starting on September 15. In addition, you'll receive the following content: