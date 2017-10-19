Check Out Mario's 8 Strangest Moments Ever

In just over a week, Mario will embark on one of his biggest--and weirdest--adventures to date, Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch. As usual, his longtime nemesis Bowser has captured Princess Peach, and to rescue her, Mario will have to explore a number of sandbox-style Kingdoms like in Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Sunshine.

Things are a little different this time, however. Not only does Odyssey take Mario to some bizarre new worlds such as New Donk City--a metropolitan area inhabited by realistically proportioned people--he'll be joined by a ghost-like being called Cappy, which inhabits Mario's cap and in turn grants him the ability to possess other characters and objects.

As odd as all that may sound, however, it certainly isn't the strangest thing to happen to Nintendo's iconic plumber in his long and storied career. In the video above, we take a look back at eight of the weirdest moments in Mario's history, from his questionable Cat Costume in Wii U's Super Mario 3D World to his ongoing Olympic rivalry with Sonic the Hedgehog.

Super Mario Odyssey releases next week, on October 27. We'll have a full review of the game soon, but we thought it was still wonderful the last time we went hands-on with it. In the meantime, you can see our guid to all of the costumes in Super Mario Odyssey we've seen so far.