Check Out Latest Star Wars: The Last Jedi Poster And Trailers

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now less than a month from theaters, and there's no shortage of promotional material to check out. The latest releases include a new poster and a series of TV spots that provide a look at some previously unseen footage.

The poster promotes the movie's IMAX release and continues the red color scheme of previous designs. You can check it out below, while the latest TV spots are at the end of this story.

The Last Jedi is directed by Rian Johnson and stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Carrie Fisher, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, and Andy Serkis. It hits theaters on December 15.

Unsurprisingly, the movie is expected to have a huge opening weekend at the box office. Early first-weekend projections have predicted that the film will make $215 million in the US over its first three days. While that would be below The Force Awakens' first-weekend haul of $247 million, it would still be the second-biggest of all time, ahead of Jurassic World's $208 million opening in 2015.

In related news, it was revealed last week that Johnson will write and direct a new Star Wars trilogy. Work on the next set of movies will begin after the release of JJ Abrams' Episode IX in 2019. In addition, Disney is planning a live-action Star Wars TV show, which will be available on its upcoming streaming service.

Here are the TV spots: