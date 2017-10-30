Check Out Horizon: Zero Dawn DLC's New, Snowy Trailer

At its Paris Games Week showcase today, Sony revealed a new trailer for Horizon: Zero Dawn's first expansion pack, The Frozen Wilds. And from the short glimpse, it looks like we can expect fights with huge monsters and a lot of snow in the DLC.

As the name suggests, the DLC takes Aloy to the frozen reaches, where she'll have to navigate through dense snow and icy conditions. It gives a novel appearance to the game, and it looks pretty awesome when one of the robotic enemies smashes through snow-covered pine trees. Take a look at the trailer above.

The Frozen Wilds includes an entirely new story, along with some more quests and new enemies to face off against. In addition, there are some cool-looking, tundra-themed outfits for you to customize Aloy with.

The Frozen Wilds launches next week, on November 7. It costs $20, although if you're a PS Plus subscriber, you can pick it up for $15.

In other Horizon news, the upcoming action game Monster Hunter World will feature some Horizon DLC. You'll be able to dress up your character as Aloy, and you'll also get access to her bow and armor.