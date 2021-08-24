Check Out Forza Horizon 5's Opening 8 Minutes
Forza Horizon 5 kicks off the Horizon festival with fast cars parachuting into Mexico.
Microsoft shared a first look at the spectacular opening of Forza Horizon 5, including a look at both cover cars. Shown during the Xbox Showcase at Gamescom 2021, the opening of Forza Horizon 5 begins with the 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands jumping out of a plane, down onto the game's fiery volcano.
After that the Bronco races down the volcano, reaching high speeds and hitting multiple jumps, before launching over a cliffside into the Horizon Festival below. After that, you transition to a 2020 Corvette Stingray, which parachutes down into some grassy hills before driving into a massive dust storm.
If two cars parachuting into Mexico wasn't enough, next a 1980s model Porsche 911 modified to be a rally car is dropped into the rainforest. The Porsche flies over a luscious lake and waterfall full of flamingos before driving through the bushes and dirt of the jungle.
Lastly, players take control of the Mercedes-AMG One, which shares the honor of cover car with the Ford Bronco. The Mercedes is dropped into the sandy desert by a plane flying way too close to the ground, where you are challenged to race through the rocky coast and living desert to the Horizon Festival.
Forza Horizon 5 launches on November 5 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, available on Xbox Game Pass at launch. You can check out GameSpot's Forza Horizon 5 preorder guide. Microsoft also announced 10 new indie games coming to Xbox Game Pass and that Xbox Cloud Streaming is coming to consoles this holiday during its Gamescom Xbox Showcase.
